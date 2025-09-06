Inicio
AUTOMOVILISMO: VUELVE EL TN EN MENDOZA
9 septiembre, 2025
San Martin vuelve a recibir categorias nacionales, el Turismo Nacional cerrará la temporada 2025 en el autódromo Ciudad de San Martín Mendoza.
También estarán presentes el Turismo Carretera 2000, la fecha será el 29 y 30 de noviembre.
