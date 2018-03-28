TARIFAS
En este momento se está desarrollando la reunión en EPRE en Mendoza, entre directivos de la entidad, el Intendente Walther Marcolini, el Secretario de Gobierno, José Vilches, el Diputado Gustavo Villegas, la Diputada electa y Delegada de Oeste, Maricel Arriaga, y los concejales Nancy Vinnitchenko (Presidente HCD) y Roberto Castillo.
EL MOTIVO ES PLANTEAR POSIBLES SOLUCIONES A PROBLEMAS RELACIONADOS A LA SUBA DE LA TARIFA ELÉCTRICA.
LA REUNIÓN FUE GESTIONADA POR EL INTENDENTE A PARTIR DEL ENCUENTRO QUE AYER LLEVARON A CABO EN INTENDENCIA, VECINOS Y COMERCIANTES AFECTADOS POR LOS AUMENTOS TARIFARIOS Y EL EJECUTIVO LOCAL.
Participan tambien el Dip. Gustavo Villegas, el Senador Adrian Recce y el psidente de la Camara de Comercio Javier Odetti.